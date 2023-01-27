Swakop Uranium and MUN sign wage agreement

Swakop Uranium's Husab Mine and the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) on Friday signed a three-year wage agreement.

The agreement, which is effective 2023 until 2025, entails a 5,8 per cent; 5,5 per cent and 5,5 per cent salary increase for 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively for employees in the bargaining unit.

They also agreed that as part of the wage agreement, the taxable and non-pensionable housing benefits will be applicable to employees in the bargaining unit.

An additional dependent will also be added to the current medical aid dependent limit, bringing the total membership to the principal member, spouse (if applicable) and four children.

Husab Mine Chief Executive Officer Qiu Bin congratulated the mining company's negotiating team and the MUN Branch Executive Committee for conducting the negotiations in a harmonious manner, characterised by mutual respect and trust.

(NAMPA)

Source: The Namibian Press Agency