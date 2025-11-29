Diaz, Jackson Strike Late as Bayern Denies St. Pauli in Bundesliga



Grootfontein: The Electoral Commission of Namibia announced on Friday night the final results of the 2025 Regional Council elections for the Grootfontein Constituency in the Otjozondjupa Region. The Swapo Party emerged as the leading political force in both the local authority and regional council elections.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the results for the local authority elections revealed that the Swapo Party secured a commanding lead with 2,200 votes, followed by the Grootfontein Rates and Taxpayers Association (GRTA) with 1,292 votes. Other parties, including the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) with 402 votes and the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) with 305 votes, trailed behind. A total of 5,060 votes were counted in this segment of the elections.





In the regional council election, Swapo’s candidate Nelao Amagulu garnered the highest number of votes, securing 2,820 out of a total of 6,189 votes cast. Independent candidate Morits Gaingob received 1,485 votes, while IPC’s Jonas Titus obtained 509 votes. The results also showed that 109 ballot papers were rejected during the counting process.

