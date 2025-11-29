Diaz, Jackson Strike Late as Bayern Denies St. Pauli in Bundesliga



Otavi: The Electoral Commission of Namibia announced on Friday night the final results of the 2025 Regional Council election for the Otavi Constituency and its local authority council in the Otjozondjupa Region. The Swapo Party emerged as the dominant force in both the regional council and local authority elections.





According to Namibia Press Agency, in the local authority election, the Swapo Party secured 1,182 votes, outpacing its rivals by a significant margin. The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) came in second with 322 votes, followed by the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) with 181 votes. Other parties, including the Landless People’s Movement (LPM), Action Democratic Movement (ADM), All People’s Party (APP), Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters (NEFF), People Unite for Change (PUC), and United Democratic Front (UDF), garnered fewer votes, with totals ranging from 11 to 144 votes. In total, 2,066 votes were counted in the local authority election.





The Regional Council election saw George Garab of the Swapo Party obtain 1,566 votes, securing his position as the winner. Lategan De Wet Mouton from the IPC received 1,151 votes, while Elton Gamgaebeb of the LPM received 310 votes. Other candidates, Edward Soroseb of PUC and Daniel Uwiteb of UDF, received 81 and 123 votes, respectively. The total number of votes counted in the regional council election was 3,231, with 92 ballot papers rejected.

