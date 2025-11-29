Diaz, Jackson Strike Late as Bayern Denies St. Pauli in Bundesliga



Windhoek: The Swapo Party has re-established dominance in the Windhoek Local Authority after securing eight of the 15 council seats in the 2025 elections, a significant recovery from its weakened position five years ago.





According to Namibia Press Agency, results announced by Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) Elsie Nghikembua on Saturday revealed that a total of 72,522 votes were cast in the 2025 local authority election. Swapo obtained 38,004 votes, a substantial increase from its 20,250 votes in 2020 when it dropped to five seats and lost full control of the capital for the first time.





The 2025 results indicate a notable shift in the political landscape, with opposition support dispersing among multiple parties. The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), which emerged as the strongest performer in Windhoek in 2020 with 14,028 votes and four seats, dropped to 11,859 votes and three seats this year.





Other opposition parties also saw reduced voter support. Affirmative Repositioning (AR), which secured two seats with 8,501 votes in 2020, earned one seat from 5,262 votes in the latest election. The Landless People’s Movement (LPM) also went down from two seats (7,365 votes) to one seat through their 4,410 votes this year.





The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) retained one seat but recorded fewer votes than in 2020, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) returns to Council with one seat after obtaining 1,861 votes.





Several smaller parties, including NEFF, NUDO, RP, APP, Swanu, PCDA and others, did not secure representation despite collectively attracting thousands of votes.

