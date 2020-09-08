Swapo wants to take over remaining two constituencies in Kunene Region

With five of the seven constituencies in its pocket, Swapo wants to take over the remaining two constituencies during the upcoming regional and local authorities’ elections in the Kunene Region.

The elections are slated for November.

The sentiments were aired by Swapo’s regional coordinator for Kunene, Tuarungua Kavari, in an interview with this agency on Saturday.

Kavari said the ruling party will go into the upcoming election with a “take it all” mentality.

He said the ruling party struggled to infiltrate the Kunene Region, particularly in the 90s and early 2000s as the region was dominated by the United Democratic Front (UDF) then DTA (now Popular Democratic Movement (PDM).

Source: Namibia Press Agency