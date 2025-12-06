Cuban Foreign Minister Labels U.S. Anti-Drug Efforts a “Farce”



Windhoek: Swapo councillor Sackarias Uunona was elected as the new mayor of Windhoek during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected councillors at the council chambers on Friday. Uunona takes over the mayoral position, which also includes the role of chairperson, from Ndeshihafela Larandja of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC). Larandja will now serve as an ordinary council member. Uunona will be deputised by fellow Swapo member, Albertina Amutenya.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the management committee also includes other Swapo members, such as Austin Kwenani, along with veteran politician Fransina Kahungu, Queen Kamati, Matheus Shoongo, and Demetreo Beukes. The ordinary council members consist of IPC’s Larandja along with Jesaja Ikali, Werner Tjihuiko, Maitjituavi Kavetu from the Affirmative Repositioning movement, Ignatius Semba from the Popular Democratic Movement, Ricardo Garoeb from the United Democratic Front, Ivan Skrywer from the Landless People Movement, and Toini Ambambi from the Swapo Party.





In his remarks, Uunona urged fellow councillors to go beyond mere administration and to focus on transforming, reforming, and enhancing development in Windhoek. He stated that their success relies on the ability to deliver, emphasising that unity, action, and results based on impact should be central to their achievements.





Uunona further emphasised that the council will reaffirm values that protect public resources, encourage transparent decision-making, and prioritise service excellence. He stressed that holding public office carries a responsibility to elevate discussions, lead with humility, and be accountable to those who have entrusted them with their mandate.





The mayor further reiterated the call for unity towards a common goal, urging fellow council members to utilise their skills and expertise to enhance and refine their collective vision. ‘Let us ensure that when the next council takes office, they inherit a stronger, more stable, and more hopeful city,’ he remarked, adding that all municipal staff must increase the speed of their delivery on planned programmes.

