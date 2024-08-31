Technicians meet for the rehabilitation of the Bobo-Banfora-Ivory Coast border road

The steering committee of the Bobo-Banfora-Côte d’Ivoire border and Banfora-Orodara road rehabilitation project met to present the project to the various stakeholders, examine and adopt the plans and budgets necessary for the implementation of the project.

This “strategic” project aims to open up the Hauts-Bassins and Cascades regions, which are important for the Burkinabe economy due to their agro-sylvo-pastoral potential and the presence of small and medium-sized enterprises, explained the Director General of Road Infrastructure in Burkina Faso, Aimé Grégoire Yaguibou.

It focuses on the rehabilitation of 197 km of roads, 50 km of rural tracks, 18 km of roads and the construction of infrastructure such as toll booths, health centers and schools, as well as improving road safety according to the details of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The project extends over five years and is financed by the Burkinabe government, the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Source: Bur

kina Information Agency