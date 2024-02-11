Theofelus calls for faith in youth leadership

WINDHOEK: Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus, has said her promotion to Cabinet strengthened the Namibian leadership's belief in the potential of youth. She noted that her appointment by President Nangolo Mbumba on Friday strengthened the direction set by the late President Hage Geingob, who had faith in the potential of young people. 'The trust that His Excellency has bestowed upon me only cements the trajectory that Dr Hage Geingob has begun, that he has trust and belief in the ability of young people in Namibia,' Theofelus told the media following her swearing in at State House on Friday. 'I think moving forward, any leader who wants the youth populace to have a seat at the decision-making table has to be intentional about it. And I am grateful that that journey has begun today.' Her promotion effectively makes her the youngest cabinet minister in Namibia. 'I think it is only God's doing. He has done it once, making me the youngest deputy minister, and now he has done it again, making me the youngest minister in the country. To ensure the effective delivery of services to the Namibian people, President Mbumba made adjustments to the Cabinet, as per Article 32 (3) (i) (cc) and (dd) of the Namibian Constitution. Mbumba also appointed John Mutorwa as Deputy Prime Minister. He retained his position as Minister of Works and Transport. According to the presidency, Mutorwa will assist Prime Minister Saarah Kuugongelwa-Amadhila with disaster risk management, prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery. 'Our duties and responsibilities, whether it is the position of deputy prime minister or minister, are to assist in carrying out our responsibilities for the remainder of the term of office of our departed Dr Hage Geingob. And that is what I will do, and that is what I will continue to do,' Mutorwa told the media at State House. The former minister of information and communication technology, Dr. Peya Mushelanga, is now the Minister of International Relations and Cooperati on. The presidency said Mushelenga is, among others, entrusted with the primary functions of formulating, promoting, and executing Namibia's foreign policy and managing bilateral, regional, and international relations. He replaced former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is now Namibia's vice president. Former broadcaster and regional councillor Modestus Amutse said his appointment as deputy minister of information and communication technology came as a surprise. 'Indeed, I was not notified, but that is the order of the day in politics. You can expect anything to happen within the lifecycle of politics. I sincerely appreciate it because I had not foreseen that I would occupy a portfolio as deputy minister of information and communication technology, But I appreciate the president for trusting me and, of course, the Namibian people with the responsibility of information and communication,' Amutse said. Source: The Namibia Press Agenc y