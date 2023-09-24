Tinubu directs rescue of abducted Gusau varsity students

President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to rescue the remaining female students of the Federal University Gusau, abducted by terrorists on Thursday.

The president’s media aide, Mr Ajuri Ngelale, stated on Sunday in Abuja that Tinubu condemned the reprehensible act of abduction.

He added that the president said there was no moral justification for such heinous crime against innocent victims whose only “offence’’ was their pursuit of quality education.

The president assured the families of the abducted students that no effort would be spared in ensuring their safe return.

Tinubu pledged that the Federal Government would ensure that educational institutions remained sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity, and totally free from the menacing acts of terrorists.

Bandits stormed three female students’ hostels at Sabon Gida, where students reside outside the main campus of the university about midnight on Thursday and abducted an unknown number of students.

Many female students were kidnapped, but some escaped. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria