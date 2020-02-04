Town council to impound livestock at Khorixas

Khorixas Town Council has decided to impound livestock that is brought by farmers farming close to the down for grazing in the town's boundaries.

The council is concern about the growing number of livestock at the town and is busy communicating to livestock farmers to move their livestock back to farms, chief executive officer at KTC, Andreas /Howoseb told Nampa upon inquiry on Tuesday.

As per the law, proclaimed downside does not make provision for animal farming. Base on that it is illegal to keep animals in the town. We have engaged the farmers last year about the issue. Next is to write letters and the last report is to impound the animals if farmers fail to take their livestock back to the farms, he said.

/Howoseb added that the council would follow procedures that have been put in place to deal with the growing number of livestock at the town brought by owners for farming.

Khorixas does not have town grazing areas and ones the animals are impounded animals need to be provided with water and fodder or grazing while under the care of the town council.

Ones the animals are impounded and not claimed back by the owners the last option will be to sold the livestock at public auctions. This process is also regulated through by-laws. The council faces many challenges with regards to livestock that are roaming around at the town, he said.

/Howoseb added that the increasing livestock farming at the town is mostly aggravated by the persistent drought as some of the farmers did not receive rain at all forcing faring to seek better grazing at the town.

This illegal farming at the town is putting pressure on the water resources and in most cases, farmers are cause damage to water infrastructure to provide water for the animals.

Some residents are also allergic to animal manure and this creates a conflict of interest. The animals also post danger to the motorist using the public road network in and around the town, said /Howoseb.

About ten farmers have moved their animals to Khorixas for better grazing last year.

Source: Namibia Press Agency