World Digital Education Conference Highlights AI in Modern Classrooms



Tianjin: An all-new Toyota bZ5, an intelligent electric model, rolled off the production line Friday at a facility of FAW Toyota Motor Co., Ltd. in north China’s port city of Tianjin, marking the official debut of the model in the Chinese market. This vehicle also represents a significant milestone as the 12 millionth unit produced by the company, a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corporation and leading Chinese automaker First Automotive Works (FAW) Group Co.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the bZ5 comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof and a 15.6-inch full-HD touchscreen display. It features the new Toyota Pilot intelligent driving assistance system, which supports more than 30 functions, including navigation assistance for urban and highway driving, as well as automated parking. Koji Sato, Toyota President and CEO, emphasized the potential success of Toyota’s products in global markets if they gain favor among Chinese consumers, given China’s leading position in the fields of smart and electric vehicles.





As of April 2025, Toyota’s Tianjin new energy vehicle production facility had manufactured a total of 258,000 units, with a cumulative output value of 54 billion yuan (about 7.5 billion U.S. dollars). From January to April this year, the facility produced 35,900 units, marking a 34 percent year-on-year increase. The debut of the new model highlights the growing importance of the Chinese market as a hub for global vehicle production, sales, and innovation for the Japanese automaker.





In late April, the Japanese company signed an agreement with the Shanghai municipal government to establish a wholly-owned electric vehicle plant in Shanghai. In the strategic cooperation agreement, Toyota commits to invest a total of 14.6 billion yuan into the new energy vehicle project in Jinshan District, focusing on the research and development, production, and sales of Lexus EVs and EV batteries.

