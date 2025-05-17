World Digital Education Conference Highlights AI in Modern Classrooms



Hanoi: The Vietnamese National Assembly has approved a resolution to adjust and supplement the 2025 state budget, with key allocations aimed at supporting public sector reform, education, and innovation.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the approved plan includes a significant allocation of 44 trillion Vietnamese dong (approximately 1.7 billion U.S. dollars) to compensate officials, civil servants, and public employees affected by the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline administrative structures.





Over 6.6 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 254 million dollars) will be earmarked to support tuition fee exemptions, as specified in the resolution.





The resolution also mandates that 3 percent of total state budget expenditures in 2025 be dedicated to science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation.

