World Digital Education Conference Highlights AI in Modern Classrooms



Logar: Three commuters lost their lives and 12 others were injured in two separate traffic accidents in east Afghanistan’s Logar province on Friday, a local police official said on Saturday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the first road mishap took place late Friday in the provincial capital, Pul-e-Alam City, when two vehicles collided. The collision resulted in the immediate deaths of three passengers, including two women and a child, and injured eight others, as reported by Mawlawi Ahmadullah Anas, the provincial police spokesman.





In a separate incident on the same day, at least four people sustained injuries when a speeding motorcycle lost control, veered off the road, and struck several pedestrians in the province’s Mohammad Agha district, said Anas.





The official attributed the accidents to reckless driving, noting that all the injured were promptly taken to nearby health centers, with several reported to be in critical condition. Road accidents remain a significant concern in Afghanistan, with thousands losing their lives annually due to factors such as reckless driving on congested roads, poor road conditions, lack of traffic signs on dilapidated highways, overloading, and speeding.

