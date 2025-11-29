Diaz, Jackson Strike Late as Bayern Denies St. Pauli in Bundesliga



Kalkfeld: A fatal collision between two trucks Saturday morning on the Otjiwarongo-Kalkfeld road claimed the lives of both drivers, aged 29 and 46 years.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Kalkfeld Police Station Commander, Inspector Hamlet Sitwala, reported at the accident scene that the impact between the Scania and Volvo trucks was severe, resulting in both men dying instantly. The 29-year-old driver of the Volvo truck was ejected and died a few meters from the wreck of his truck.





Inspector Sitwala stated, “At the moment we don’t know the exact cause of the accident. What we discovered is that the Scania truck was coming from the direction of Otjiwarongo, and the Volvo one from Kalkfeld side.”





The accident occurred at about 05h30, approximately 18 kilometers north of Kalkfeld settlement in the Otjozondjupa Region. The deceased’s close relatives were yet to be informed, and police investigations into the matter continue.

