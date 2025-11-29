Hot News :

Diaz, Jackson Strike Late as Bayern Denies St. Pauli in Bundesliga

Final Election Results Announced for Otjinene Constituency, Otjozondjupa Region

Swapo Party Secures Victory in Grootfontein Constituency Elections

Two Truck Drivers Die Instantly in Collision on Otjiwarongo Kalkfeld Road

Final Election Results Announced for Okakarara Constituency in Otjozondjupa Region

Swapo Reclaims Dominance in Windhoek as Opposition Vote Splits

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Two Truck Drivers Die Instantly in Collision on Otjiwarongo Kalkfeld Road

Share This Article:


Kalkfeld: A fatal collision between two trucks Saturday morning on the Otjiwarongo-Kalkfeld road claimed the lives of both drivers, aged 29 and 46 years.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Kalkfeld Police Station Commander, Inspector Hamlet Sitwala, reported at the accident scene that the impact between the Scania and Volvo trucks was severe, resulting in both men dying instantly. The 29-year-old driver of the Volvo truck was ejected and died a few meters from the wreck of his truck.



Inspector Sitwala stated, “At the moment we don’t know the exact cause of the accident. What we discovered is that the Scania truck was coming from the direction of Otjiwarongo, and the Volvo one from Kalkfeld side.”



The accident occurred at about 05h30, approximately 18 kilometers north of Kalkfeld settlement in the Otjozondjupa Region. The deceased’s close relatives were yet to be informed, and police investigations into the matter continue.

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News
Copyright © 2025 Namibia News Digest. All Rights Rserved.