U.S. and Ukraine Agree on Security Framework, State Department Confirms



Miami: U.S. Department of State announced that U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators have reached an agreement on the framework of security arrangements following a two-day meeting.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the discussions involved U.S. Special Envoy for Peace Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner meeting with Ukrainian Secretary of National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of General Staff General Andriy Hnatov. The focus of the talks was to advance a credible pathway toward a durable and just peace in Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of State shared in a statement that the meeting marked the sixth in the past two weeks. Secretary Umerov emphasized Ukraine’s priority of securing a settlement that maintains its independence and sovereignty, ensures the safety of Ukrainians, and lays a stable foundation for a prosperous democratic future.

The negotiators discussed the outcomes of a recent meeting between U.S. representatives and Russian officials. They agreed on the framework of security arran

gements and deliberated on the necessary deterrence capabilities to sustain lasting peace. Both parties acknowledged that real progress toward any agreement depends on Russia’s willingness to commit to long-term peace, including steps toward de-escalation and cessation of violence.

Additionally, the discussions covered a “future prosperity agenda” focusing on supporting Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, joint U.S.-Ukraine economic initiatives, and long-term recovery projects. The parties are scheduled to continue their discussions on Saturday.