Vietnam’s Lao Cai Province to Strengthen Cross-Border Ties with China

Urgent: S. Korean President Yoon to Be Released as Prosecution Decides Not to Appeal

Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will be released as the prosecution decided not to appeal against a Seoul court’s release approval, multiple media outlets said Saturday.



According to Namibia Press Agency, the decision by the prosecution not to pursue an appeal comes after a thorough review of the court’s ruling. This move effectively clears the way for President Yoon’s release, following the court’s approval.



The court’s decision and subsequent lack of appeal by the prosecution have been closely watched in South Korea, as it holds significant implications for the country’s political landscape. The decision ensures that President Yoon will be free from any legal restraints imposed by the earlier court proceedings.



The case has been a focal point of public and media attention, with many anticipating the potential outcomes of the legal process. The prosecution’s decision marks a critical juncture in the case, allowing President Yoon to resume his duties without further legal impediments.

