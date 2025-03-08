Vietnam’s Lao Cai Province to Strengthen Cross-Border Ties with China



Beijing: China announced Saturday that it will impose additional tariffs on some products imported from Canada based on the ruling of an anti-discrimination probe. Effective from March 20, an additional 100-percent tariff will be imposed on imported rapeseed oil, oil cakes, and peas originating from Canada, while aquatic products and pork will be subject to an additional 25-percent tariff.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the decision comes after China’s first anti-discrimination probe into foreign countries and regions, which found that Canada’s restrictive measures on certain Chinese products have constituted discriminatory restrictions that disrupt normal trade order and harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.





Last year, Canada announced tariff hikes on electric vehicles (EVs) and steel and aluminum products imported from China, prompting the Chinese side to initiate an anti-discrimination probe in September. Commenting on Canada’s restrictive measures, China expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition, stating that such measures disregard facts and World Trade Organization rules, harm bilateral economic and trade ties, and exemplify protectionism.





“China’s use of new investigative tools demonstrates the country’s determination to take all necessary measures to safeguard national interests as well as legitimate rights and interests of industries,” said Zhou Xiaoyan, executive vice president and secretary-general of the China Council for International Investment Promotion.





Zhou further emphasized that the anti-discrimination measure is both legally justified under domestic law and aligned with international legal principles. In contrast to Canada’s decision to impose additional tariffs on certain imports from China without investigation, China’s Ministry of Commerce reached its conclusion after a thorough investigation based on extensive materials, data and responses from various stakeholders on both sides, Zhou noted.





Following the announcement, relevant Chinese industrial bodies voiced firm support for the ruling, calling it a legitimate measure to safeguard the industry’s development. China’s EVs are well-received by consumers around the world, including in Canada, and have made significant contributions to global efforts in combating climate change and advancing green transformation, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said.





Trade and cooperation between the aluminum industries of China and Canada are driven by the needs of businesses along both countries’ industrial chains, based entirely on principles of fair market practices, according to the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association.





The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products called on the Canadian side to maintain trade policy independence and provide a pragmatic, fair, non-discriminatory and predictable environment for companies from both countries to engage in normal trade and cooperation. “We urge Canada to rectify its wrongdoings immediately, lift restrictive measures and eliminate their adverse effects,” a spokesperson of China’s commerce ministry said.

