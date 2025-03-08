Hot News :

Vietnam’s Lao Cai Province to Strengthen Cross-Border Ties with China

Hanoi: Vietnam’s northern border province of Lao Cai is poised to harness its strategic location to bolster cooperative efforts with China, as stated by provincial leader Trinh Xuan Truong.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Truong, who serves as the secretary of the Lao Cai provincial Party Committee and chairman of the People’s Committee, emphasized the province’s commitment to enhancing cross-border infrastructure and exploring the development of cross-border economic cooperation zones. He highlighted the potential for these initiatives to bring lasting benefits to the local population.

Truong articulated these intentions during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam, He Wei, in Hanoi. He stressed the expansive opportunities for bilateral subnational exchanges and cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador He Wei echoed the sentiment, pointing to the increasing opportunities in the bilateral relationship. He urged Lao Cai to further align with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, positioning it
self as a pivotal regional development hub.

