World Digital Education Conference Highlights AI in Modern Classrooms



Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday extended congratulations to the 34th Arab League Summit.





According to Namibia Press Agency, President Xi’s message of congratulations highlights the importance China places on its relationship with the Arab League. The Chinese leader emphasized the significance of collaboration and mutual development between China and Arab nations.





President Xi’s message comes at a time when cooperation between China and the Arab League is seen as increasingly vital for addressing global challenges. The Chinese president expressed his hope for strengthened ties and continued dialogue with the Arab states.





The 34th Arab League Summit brings together leaders from member states to discuss pressing issues affecting the region. The summit serves as a platform for regional leaders to align on strategies for political, economic, and social development.

