Ya Ndakolo Reflects on Decades of Service, Thanks Namibians



Tsandi: The tradition of collective voluntary work in senior traditional leaders’ crop fields is seeing a revival at Onaluhwa village in the Omusati Region’s Tsandi Constituency. On Friday, businessman Johannes Kambwela led 50 young volunteers in working in Uukwaluudhi King Josia Taapopi’s field, reviving a long-standing cultural practice.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the collective work, known as ‘okakungungu,’ is performed voluntarily by community members. Kambwela, an Ondukuta-based retailer well-known for his consistent and proactive contributions to the community, emphasised the need to revive this tradition to ensure food security in the Uukwaluudhi kingdom. He said more people wanted to join, but only 50 were able to participate due to transport constraints.





‘We, as children of the Uukwaluudhi palace, have for years assisted with various tasks, particularly ploughing, within the palace grounds, but the practice seems to have died out,’ he said. Kambwela recalled a time when it was common for villagers to contribute their labour to the kingdom’s Omahangu field as a collective effort to support the entire clan. He lamented that such practices have faded over time.





With the welcome arrival of good rains, he urged the Uukwaluudhi clans to take ownership of this crucial work. ‘Now is the time for us to work hard ourselves. We need to be united and help feed our community,’ he added. The volunteers successfully weeded about four hectares of the Omahangu field without damaging young crops, and plan to cover 10 hectares in total.





Chairperson of the Uukwaluudhi Traditional Authority, Amadhila ‘Kakewda’ Nekwaya, commended Kambwela and the volunteers and urged community members to follow their example. ‘We want to see our own people coming back to assist, as it was done back in the day. That is the only way we can keep our culture alive. If we don’t follow our cultural ways everything will be lost, and we will have nothing to offer coming generations,’ he stressed.





Uukwaluudhi Queen Liisa Nandjala-Taapopi conveyed the royal family’s appreciation for individuals who continue to honour and support the palace. She specifically acknowledged Kambwela’s impactful contributions, stating that his efforts would always be recognised and valued.

