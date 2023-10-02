‘We are to be blamed for weakening our own genocide talk’: Muinjangue

The president of the National Unity Democratic Organisation, Utjiua Muinjangue said the affected community are responsible for all the muddles around the genocide talks.

The opposition leader was speaking at the 119-annual commemoration of the extermination order that was given by the German leader Lothar von Trotha in 1904 at Ozombuzovindimba in the Otjinene Constituency.

“We are the ones busy playing with the genocide negotiations, and want to blame others for our own mess, we started with changing things to suit our styles. Now those who came late are the ones on the forefront and we are even in support of such, thus we are to be blamed,” she said.

Muinjangue further said the affected communities are “asleep” and only react when they hear that the Namibian government and Germany are doing or planning something.

“I am urging my leaders to become proactive, if you go back in the history when the German government negotiated with the Jews they were 23 groups representing the Jews from all over the world. All these people sat together to negotiate, why are they saying our government should be talking to the German government excluding us, is it because we are black people?” she questioned.

“My leaders, we are not happy with the negotiation between the two governments, because we were never part of the negotiation. These people who were handpicked to represent us never represented us. We need to meet the new German chancellor and tell him that these negotiations must start from the beginning,” she said.

Vekondja Tjikuzu, who spoke on behalf of the Ovaherero/Ovambanderu Genocide Foundation, said there is a need for all affected communities to come together and form one organisation that represents all of them regardless of their affiliations, since according to them they are fighting for one cause.

“Very soon you will be called to a gathering that aims to bring together all the affected communities under one roof, looking forward to amicably understanding each other for our cause of fighting for justice to be served to our people,” he said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency