We’ll deepen broadband penetration in rural areas – NIGCOMSAT boss

The Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd. (NIGCOMSAT) says it will further deepen broadband penetration in the rural and underserved areas of the country using satellite.

The newly appointed Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Mrs Jane Egerton-Idehen, gave this assurance while addressing the media, after a tour of the organisation’s hub and office in Lagos.

Egerton-Idehen said the agency was aware of how technology was evolving and as an infrastructure provider, it would intensify efforts to reach underserved areas.

The NIGCOMSAT boss noted that the agency was poised for business and planned to remain relevant by constantly innovating ideas and technologies for the good of the country.

Egerton-Idehen added that, more than ever before, NIGCOMSAT was strategically positioned to meet the five critical pillars set by the Federal Government to build a strong digital economy.

The managing director noted that the Federal Government understood the role of NIGCOMSAT in increasing access and advancing communications capabilities for the benefits of the populace, especially the underserved and the unserved populations.

“I am optimistic about fostering partnership with the public and private sectors for strategic innovation and seeing key players in the market collaborate to help drive the industry.

“We are counting on critical stakeholders in the industry to support NIGCOMSAT, the nation’s premier communications satellite operator and one of the few in Africa,” Egerton-Idehen said.

NIGCOMSAT Ltd. owns and operates the Nigerian Communications Satellite systems.

The NigComSat-1R system is built to provide domestic and international satellite services via a 2-way satellite communications services across West, Central, South and East Africa, Europe and Asia. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria