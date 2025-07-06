China’s NCPA to Present Mozart Opera “Le Nozze di Figaro”



Windhoek: Women are taking the lead in Namibia’s small business sector, with 70 per cent of micro-enterprises in the country now run by women, according to First National Bank (FNB) Namibia’s head of enterprise banking, Connie-Marlene Theyse.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Theyse highlighted the increasing role of female-led enterprises in driving economic activity during the Business Summit Namibia held Saturday night in Windhoek. ‘By the end of the year, it is estimated that 60 per cent of emerging markets will be driven by micro-economic enterprises, of which 58 per cent will be led by females. In Namibia, we can proudly say that number is 70 per cent,’ she said.





FNB Namibia announced a N.dollars 200 000 sponsorship for this year’s summit, partnering with the City of Windhoek in a move aimed at reinforcing the ecosystem around entrepreneurship. Theyse emphasized the importance of this partnership: ‘We believe in the power of entrepreneurship to transform Namibia through collective action. We aim to shift the narrative around SMEs from survival to success and to build a future where entrepreneurs are not only supported but also valued, resourced and equipped to drive our nation’s prosperity.’





The summit gathered business leaders, government officials, and entrepreneurs to explore growth opportunities, particularly in the tourism and energy sectors. Theyse mentioned positive developments in both areas, stating, ‘We’ve seen our tourism sector rebound. and we heard about all the energy opportunities.’





She also addressed the evolution of local business thinking, noting that Namibian entrepreneurship has transformed from being perceived as a side hustle to a viable economic end. Theyse highlighted that some small enterprises have already reached international markets, showcasing the potential for scale.

