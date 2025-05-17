World Digital Education Conference Highlights AI in Modern Classrooms



Wuhan: As central China’s Wuhan braces for a footballing milestone, the city’s women’s team, Wuhan Jiangda, stands just two matches away from claiming the first-ever AFC Women’s Champions League title on home turf.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the semifinals and final of the inaugural edition of Asia’s top-tier women’s club competition will be held on May 21 and May 24, respectively, in Wuhan. Fresh off a stunning upset over tournament favorites Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan, Wuhan’s head coach and players find themselves with the unique opportunity to etch their names in history.





From Underdogs to Title Contenders





Wuhan’s path to the semifinals has been anything but smooth. Only five days after clinching a fifth consecutive Chinese Women’s Super League title last September, the team entered the group stage of the AFC competition under high expectations but delivered mixed results: two losses and a single win. Critics were quick to voice doubts.





A bigger challenge followed in March as Wuhan flew to Japan for the quarterfinals. Facing the rampant Urawa Red Diamonds side that had scored 21 goals and conceded none in the group stage, Wuhan was deemed the heavy underdogs. Even some fans dismissed the trip to Japan as a “sightseeing tour.”





But head coach Chang Weiwei had other plans. Opting for a pragmatic, defense-first approach with a five-back formation, Wuhan weathered 23 shots on goal and survived a tense penalty shootout. A late-game substitution, which brought on the tall goalkeeper Chen Chen to guard against Urawa’s typically shorter attackers, proved decisive. It was a masterstroke of strategy and self-awareness.





“We dared not to take risks in away games, so we relied on discipline, defense, and timing,” Chang said in an exclusive interview with Xinhua. “We executed the plan exactly as we needed to.”





Preparing for the Next Challenges





With a final spot in reach, Wuhan will face Ho Chi Minh City FC in the semifinal-another unfamiliar opponent in a tournament defined by unpredictability. “It’s the first edition, and every match is a blind encounter,” Chang noted. “There’s little prior data, and every team has surprises.”





Ho Chi Minh City FC has quietly built a strong squad, reinforcing its lineup with several players from the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League. According to Chang, the Vietnamese club now boasts up to six or seven international players, adding both physicality and tactical variety.





Meanwhile, Wuhan’s squad, just returning from China’s National Games qualifiers, is in recovery mode, balancing mental fatigue with physical strain. But defender Wu Haiyan remains optimistic. “We’re adjusting, growing into the rhythm of international matches. The team is learning fast.”





South Korea’s Hyundai Steel Red Angels will fight against Australia’s Melbourne City in the other semifinal.





The AFC Women’s Champions League is more than just a title. It’s a symbol of progress in Asian women’s football and potentially a gateway to global visibility. It is reported that the winner may qualify for FIFA’s upcoming Women’s Club World Cup, making this title a springboard to a much bigger stage.





The Power of Home





Wuhan’s presence in the final stages of the tournament was not guaranteed at first. Japan’s Urawa and Vietnam had both expressed interest in hosting. But following Wuhan’s surprise victory and a swift bid backed by local authorities and the club, the city secured the rights to host the semifinals and final-a momentous win off the pitch.





“Playing at home in the first-ever AFC Women’s Champions League is incredibly exciting. Winning it would mean a lot to Wuhan, for Chinese football, and for women’s football as a whole,” said Wang Shuang, Wuhan’s star player.





“The support from our fans means everything,” said Chang. “This isn’t just a game. It’s a chance to show that Chinese women’s football can compete and win at the highest level.”





As pressure and pride intertwined, Wuhan players are fueled by the roar of home crowds and the glory of history in the making. As Chang put it, “Without pressure, sport is meaningless. These are the moments that define us.”

