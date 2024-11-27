Hot News :

Zambezi Business Outlets Prioritise Election Day.

ZAMBEZI: Business owners in the Zambezi Region have indicated that their businesses will remain closed for the whole of Wednesday to allow the Presidential and National Assembly Elections to go smoothly. This is compared to the usual half-day operations many maintain on public holidays, business owners said while speaking to Nampa, with some saying 27 November is a special day for Namibia. President Nangolo Mbumba last month declared 27 November a public holiday and urged all eligible voters to fulfil their democratic duty by turning out in large numbers and exercising their constitutional right to vote.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Benjamin Limbo of CKP Trading Enterprises said that on other public holidays, they normally operate half-days but because of the significance of polling day, their business outlet will be closed the whole day. ‘We value what’s going to happen on 27 November. Each employee has to cast a vote and it’s important to exercise this democratic right,’ said Limbo. Echoing Limbo’s s
entiments was Mhike Leopold from Auto City, who said Wednesday is a special day because Namibians will be choosing leaders to lead the country for the next five years. He also confirmed Auto City’s closure.

Zambezi has 52,163 eligible voters, with 1,001 polling officials who were deployed to their respective polling stations in the region on Tuesday. Katima Mulilo Rural Constituency has the highest number of polling officials with 23 teams. Each team comprises seven polling officials headed by a presiding officer. Kabbe South has 21 teams, Sibbinda 20 teams, Katima Mulilo Urban 19 teams, Kongola 18 teams, and Kabbe North, 17 teams. Linyanti and Judea Lyamboloma have 12 and 11 teams respectively. Each constituency has a collation centre.

