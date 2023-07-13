ZEE and Dubai counterpart sign co-operation agreement

The Luanda/Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE) and Dubai Integrated Economic Zones (DIEZ) signed Thursday a memorandum of understanding and cooperation, which will provide ZEE entrepreneurs with facilities to export their "Made in Angola" products to that Asian market, ANGOP has learnt.

In its press note, the Special Economic Zone states that the memorandum aims to strengthen the value proposal (internationalisation, increased production and exports), at national and regional level, especially at the level of the Southern African Development Community (SADC)".

The document adds said the move will also make the ZEE one of the most competitive areas in the region in terms of offering complementary services and penetrating new markets for the companies installed.

It states that the agreement will achieve six key goals, mainly on the creation of a digital catalogue of importers and exporters by sector, a dynamic exchange programme and capacity building visits, as well as a bridge between the companies installed in the ZEE and the more than five thousand in the Free Trade Zones supervised by DIEZ.

Another purpose of the agreement concerns the insertion of products made in the ZEE on the "Tradeling" platform, which is a Marketplace created by DIEZ, where goods produced in the various partner markets are catalogued and offered for direct sale to retailers and/or final consumers.

The agreement will focus on six specific pillars, including the exploration of "potential" areas of knowledge and technology transfer on smart cities and the sharing of knowledge in areas such as regulation, business environment, innovation, digitisation and programmes to support startups.

The memorandum was signed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ZEE, Manuel Francisco Pedro, at DIEZ's headquarters in Dubai - United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The agreement is the result of ZEE's internationalisation and consolidation strategy, as an engine for Angola's economic diversification by increasing national production and opening this production to the global market through exports of "Made in Angola" products.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)