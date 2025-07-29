30 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza



Gaza city: At least 30 Palestinians were killed Tuesday in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting residential homes in al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, said a local hospital. The victims, mostly women and children, were killed in a heavy aerial bombardment in the “New Camp” area north of Nuseirat, one of the most densely populated zones in central Gaza, said Al-Awda Hospital in the refugee camp.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the hospital reported that the majority of victims arrived in pieces due to the severity of the explosions. The casualties followed several strikes that began in the early hours of the morning and targeted multiple civilian homes. The hospital noted that it had reached full capacity, with medical teams operating under enormous pressure. Some patients had suffered critical injuries, but a shortage of medicine and medical supplies was hindering treatment.

Local residents informed Xinhua that eight members of a single family were killed when their home was struck

without prior warning, resulting in the complete destruction of the building while the family was inside. Due to the destruction and shortage of emergency services, local residents were forced to use donkey carts to transport the dead and wounded. Mohammed al-Hour, a local Palestinian man, described the scene as tragic and shocking, noting that the area was subjected to relentless shelling for over an hour, blocking evacuation and aid efforts.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces conducted a limited ground attack near the al-Mughraqa area and Wadi Bridge, northeast of Nuseirat. Local residents described tanks advancing while warplanes bombed nearby houses, forcing them to flee. Ahmed Saidam, a displaced resident, recounted feeling trapped from every direction, with extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

Civil defense teams stated in a press release that they are still attempting to reach the bombed locations to search for survivors and retrieve bodies, but their efforts were hindered by continued shelling and a

severe lack of equipment. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on these incidents.

The escalation in Nuseirat comes amid a worsening humanitarian situation across the Gaza Strip, where residents have been facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine since Israel launched large-scale operations in October 2023.