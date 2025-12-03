AI-Media Launches ADA Title II Compliance Initiative to Support Public Entities Meeting WCAG 2.1 AA Deadlines

ADA Title II Goes Digital

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media, a global leader in AI-powered captioning and audio description technology, today announced the launch of its comprehensive ADA Title II Compliance Initiative, aimed at helping state and local governments across the United States meet the newly finalized federal accessibility requirements for digital content.

In April 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice finalized the ADA Title II Web and Mobile Accessibility Rule, requiring public entities to conform to WCAG 2.1 Level AA across their digital services. Compliance deadlines begin April 24, 2026, for entities serving more than 50,000 people, and April 26, 2027, for smaller jurisdictions and special districts. These rules require accessible websites, mobile apps, and multimedia – including captions, transcripts, and audio description.

To support government agencies in preparing for these deadlines, AI-Media is launching a multi-month educational initiative featuring practical tools and increasing awareness of their solutions designed to simplify compliance and make it more achievable at scale.

“Public entities are facing one of the most significant accessibility transitions in decades,” said Tony Abrahams, Co-founder & CEO, AI-Media. “The new ADA Title II rule sets clear expectations for digital accessibility – and our mission is to equip governments with AI-powered tools that deliver compliance simply, affordably, and at scale.”

As part of the initiative, AI-Media is releasing a 10-Point ADA Title II Compliance Checklist, and highlights two flagship technologies central to ADA compliance:

LEXI Text : AI-powered captioning and transcription for live and prerecorded content, enabling agencies to meet WCAG captioning and transcript requirements with accuracy and low latency.

: AI-powered captioning and transcription for live and prerecorded content, enabling agencies to meet WCAG captioning and transcript requirements with accuracy and low latency. LEXI AD: AI-powered audio description with new advanced customization options, delivering natural-sounding narration and enabling audio description at scale – critical to meeting WCAG 2.1 AA requirements for prerecorded video.

The campaign aligns with AI-Media’s expanded Government Solutions program, designed to support public entities through scalable technology and predictable cost models.

Educational Webinar: “ADA Title II – Compliance Made Simple with AI”

To further support the rollout, AI-Media will host a national webinar, “ADA Title II: Compliance Made Simple with AI,” on January 20, 2026. The session will recap the accessibility requirements outlined in WCAG 2.1 AA and explore how AI-driven captioning and audio description solutions can support compliance. Participants can view details and register for the webinar here.

“As agencies prepare for the new ADA Title II deadlines, they’re looking for scalable, cost-effective ways to deliver accessible digital services,” said Abrahams. “LEXI Text and LEXI AD provide exactly that – AI-driven captioning and audio description solutions that help public entities meet WCAG 2.1 AA standards at scale.

The ADA Title II Compliance Checklist and details about AI-Media’s solutions that can help entities comply can be accessed HERE.

Note AI-Media will not provide legal advice; attendees are encouraged to consult their legal teams with questions about regulatory interpretation.

About AI-Media

AI-Media (ASX: AIM) is a global leader in AI-powered voice translation, captioning, and language orchestration. The LEXI Suite and global encoder network deliver real-time multilingual intelligence – trusted worldwide to modernize workflows, enhance communication, and scale the shift from text to spoken AI.

