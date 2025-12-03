Ourense Shocks Another La Liga Team as Copa del Rey Drama Unfolds



Ourense: The second round of Spain’s Copa del Rey produced one surprise and came close to delivering two more on Wednesday night. Third-tier (RFEF I) side Ourense claimed its second top-flight victim of the tournament by adding struggling Girona to its list, having previously knocked out Oviedo in the first round.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Alvaro Yuste put Ourense ahead in the opening minute, and although Yaser Asprilla leveled for Girona, Omar Ouhdadi secured the win for Ourense with his goal in the 64th minute. Villarreal, which sits third in La Liga, needed extra time and penalties to overcome fourth-tier (RFEF II) side Atletico Antoniano. Ayoze Perez gave Villarreal the lead in the 102nd minute, but the lower-division side fought back, with Jesus Garcia scoring in the 109th minute to take the tie to penalties, where Villarreal scored all five to advance.

Hector Fort netted a 118th-minute winner to see Elche past RFEF II rival Quintanar del Rey in a match where Elche had initially taken the lead

in the 48th minute through Ali Houary. Quintanar equalized with 20 minutes left in normal time through Eric Iglesias Fernandez after a costly mistake by Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro. Betis was the only La Liga side to have a relatively easy time, with a 4-1 win away to Torrent, thanks mainly to a hat-trick from Rodrigo Riquelme.

Managerless Levante made hard work of a 1-0 win away to fifth-tier (RFEF III) Cieza, with Goduine Koyalipou scoring the only goal for a much-changed side. Real Sociedad is into the third round after winning 2-0 away to Reus, with Mikel Goti opening the scoring in the 49th minute and Umar Sadiq netting a 93rd-minute penalty.