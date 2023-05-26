Angola and Portugal discuss environment cooperation

Angola on Thursday in Lisbon requested greater sharing of experience with Portugal for the preservation of the environment.

The statement was made by Angola Environment Minister, Ana Paula de Carvalho, following a meeting with her Portuguese counterpart, José Duarte Cordeiro.

Ana Paula de Carvalho said she acknowledges that the country has "much to learn" from the Portuguese experience in terms of preserving the environment, having emphasised that Angola counts on Portugal's help to meet the multiple challenges ahead.

The two sides decided to continue exchanging experience to deepen relations in terms of environmental protection.

The Angolan minister, who has been on a working mission to the European country since the 23rd of the current month at the invitation of José Duarte Cordeiro, visited several places in Portugal.

During her stay in Portugal, Ana Paula de Carvalho attended the presentation of the iREC Projects - Inovar a Reciclagem and Cascais Smart Pole, as well as a meeting to the Voluntary Carbon Market

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)