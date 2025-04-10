Police Seize Drugs Worth N.dollars 3.5 Million in March



Ankara: Ankara expects Russian representatives to attend a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States (LAS) on the situation in the Middle East on April 11 in Antalya, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti on Thursday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the meeting is organized by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and will focus on the two-state solution and permanent peace in the Middle East. It is scheduled to take place in Antalya on April 11, 2025.





The meeting will see participation from foreign ministers of Bahrain, Indonesia, Palestine, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, as confirmed by the representative.





Additionally, the Secretary General of the OIC, the Arab League, and representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Ireland, Spain, Norway, Slovenia, China, Russia, and the EU are also expected to attend the meeting.

