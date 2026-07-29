Annual Nkurenkuru Expo Officially Opens with Focus on Economic Growth and Heritage

Windhoek: The annual Nkurenkuru Expo was officially opened here on Wednesday, under the theme 'Empowering Economic Growth and Celebrating Heritage.'According to Namibia Press Agency, in his opening speech read on his behalf by Kavango West Regional Council chairperson and Nkurenkuru Constituency councillor Fillipus Tenga, the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, James Sankwasa, highlighted the significance of expos as strategic platforms that stimulate economic activity, attract investment, promote tourism, and celebrate cultural identity. He emphasized that sustainable development starts with empowered local economies and reiterated his ministry's commitment to strengthening local authorities as catalysts for development, investment, and employment creation.Sankwasa urged the youth to embrace innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship, encouraging businesses to invest in local towns, support local enterprises, and partner with local authorities. This call to action was echoed by Nkurenkuru Expo 202 6 chairperson Robert Katura, who reported a steady increase in exhibitors, from 81 in 2018 to 144 this year. Katura noted that these numbers reflect the growing confidence of entrepreneurs, farmers, innovators, institutions, and investors in Nkurenkuru's potential. He emphasized that the expo's success will be measured by partnerships, deals, and jobs generated after the event, rather than just the headcount of attendees.Katura further explained that the expo brings together entrepreneurs, government and financial institutions, farmers, artisans, and innovators 'under one roof' to support a diversified and resilient local economy. He stated, "We are here to convert interest into tangible outcomes that benefit the community."Nkurenkuru Town Mayor Andreas Katanga shared his perspective, noting that the expo creates opportunities for local businesses and jobs while providing a practical space to trade, network, and grow. He urged participants to leverage the platform to market products, build new business re lationships, exchange knowledge, and explore investments that drive sustainable growth. Katanga's message emphasized the importance of local authorities creating enabling environments for service delivery and improved livelihoods. He called for joint action to create jobs, reduce poverty, and improve livelihoods in Kavango West and beyond.The expo, which commenced on 02 July, is set to conclude on 02 August 2026, providing ample time for participants to engage and contribute to the economic and cultural development of the region.