Retired Liberation Icon Laid to Rest at Kabbe

Windhoek: Hundreds of people flocked to the tiny village of Limbeza in the Kabbe North Constituency of the Zambezi Region on Tuesday to bid farewell to Major (Rtd) Pharis Lazarus Liswaniso. Liswaniso died on 17 July 2026 after a short illness at the age of 67 years.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Liswaniso, who was accorded a military funeral by the Namibian Defence Force, was a recognised former People's Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN) war veteran and served as a member of the Former PLAN Combatants Association in the region. The family shared that he went into exile in 1975 while still pursuing his studies at Saint Kizito College.

Following the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 435, Liswaniso returned to Namibia in 1989, where he was warmly welcomed home by his family. After Namibia attained independence in 1990, he joined the Namibian Defence Force (NDF). He underwent military training and served with dedication in various parts of the country, including Oshakati, Grootfontein, Rundu, and other military units, stated the family in his obituary at the funeral.

Regional coordinator of the Former PLAN Combatants Association in the Zambezi Region, Georgina Mwiya, said his legacy as a liberation icon will forever be cherished. 'Comrade Pharis Lazarus Liswaniso dedicated his life to the noble case of Namibia's freedom, embodying the spirit of perseverance and sacrifice,' she noted.

The Namibia National Liberation Veterans Association's leadership noted that Liswaniso received his military training at Shatotwa training base as well as the Hainyeko military training centre in Angola, after which he was deployed to various battlegrounds. He retired in August 2018 and was described by NDF as a brave, dedicated, unwavering, and disciplined soldier who sacrificed his life for the love of his motherland.

He is survived by his wife Kubonisa Rodinah Liswaniso-Matengu and four children as well as six siblings.