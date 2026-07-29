Nedbank Calls on Namibian Businesses to Foster Innovation and Resilience

Windhoek: Nedbank Namibia has urged businesses to embrace resilience, innovation, and adaptability to remain competitive as Namibia enters a period of economic transformation. Speaking at the second Nedbank Future of Business Conference in Windhoek, Nedbank Namibia Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) JG van Graan emphasized that businesses responding to changing market conditions while focusing on long-term growth will be best positioned for success.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the conference, held under the theme 'The Resilient Business: Adapt, Innovate, Lead,' gathered business leaders, entrepreneurs, clients, partners, and members of the media. The event aimed to discuss practical solutions for sustainable business growth. Van Graan highlighted that the conference was established to provide locally relevant insights to assist Namibian businesses in navigating challenges and unlocking opportunities.

Van Graan pointed out the significance of small businesses and the informal economy, which employ just under 60% of Namibia's workforce, marking them as crucial contributors to economic participation and job creation. He acknowledged the diverse range of attendees, including founders, business owners, executives, innovators, and decision-makers, who play key roles in creating jobs, building industries, and solving problems.

He further noted that banks must evolve beyond their traditional role as financiers, becoming trusted partners to help businesses become investment and funding ready through guidance and long-term support. Van Graan mentioned that new opportunities are emerging across multiple sectors, and businesses that are prepared, adaptable, and willing to embrace change will benefit the most.

Van Graan urged delegates to utilize the conference as a platform for exchanging ideas, building partnerships, and developing practical solutions that can strengthen their businesses and contribute to Namibia's economic development.