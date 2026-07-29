Namibians Welcome e-ID as Step Towards Enhanced Digital Identity

Windhoek: Some residents of the Tsjaka Ben Hur community in the Kalahari Constituency have welcomed Namibia's upcoming electronic identity (e-ID) card, saying it has the potential to strengthen identity security and pave the way for more integrated digital public services. Speaking to Nampa on Wednesday during the e-ID awareness campaign led by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, one resident, Dante de Almeida Reis, said the awareness session helped him understand how the e-ID differs from the current national identity card.

According to Namibia Press Agency, de Almeida Reis noted that the technology could eventually allow additional government services to be securely linked to a person's digital identity. De Almeida Reis, who is the chef and head of hospitality at the Ben Hur Rural Development Centre, added that the introduction of the e-ID demonstrates Namibia's commitment to embracing technological advancement.

Meanwhile, the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) said it is supporting the awareness campaign by ensuring the country's digital identity infrastructure remains secure and trustworthy. CRAN Access to Information and Communication Practitioner Rackel Shikongo said the authority serves as Namibia's Root Certification Authority under the Electronic Transactions Act of 2019.

She explained that CRAN maintains the national digital trust chain, accredits certification service providers, and oversees compliance with requirements governing digital certificates. 'We also support the integrity and reliability of Namibia's national public key infrastructure ecosystem,' Shikongo said. She added that CRAN helps ensure institutions issuing digital certificates, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, operate within a trusted and regulated framework.

The awareness campaign, which has already covered the Gobabis and Kalahari constituencies, forms part of the ministry's nationwide public education drive ahead of the official launch of the electronic identity card in September 2026.