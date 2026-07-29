Theofelus Proposes Joint Committee for Telecom Improvements on Communal Land

Windhoek: Minister of Information and Communication Technology Emma Theofelus has proposed the establishment of a joint working committee with traditional authorities and telecommunications operators to address long-standing challenges affecting network infrastructure and connectivity in communal areas.

According to Namibia Press Agency, during a meeting with traditional leaders, Theofelus emphasized that the committee would focus on resolving compensation disputes, strengthening the protection of telecommunications infrastructure against vandalism and theft, and expanding network coverage to underserved communities.

The minister noted that discussions during the meeting revealed a shared understanding among government, telecommunications operators, and traditional authorities regarding the challenges faced in communal land areas. 'I heard from yourselves speaking around the issues you face on a daily basis, some of the issues you have encountered, and it seems we are very much on the same page,' she said.

Theofelus highlighted that the working committee would initially review past agreements related to compensation for telecommunications infrastructure on communal land and recommend ways to address outstanding issues while developing a new compensation framework for future projects. She also mentioned that the committee would consider matters related to consent letters and other procedures to ensure a fair and sustainable system for all parties involved.

The minister expressed concern over the ongoing vandalism and theft of telecommunications infrastructure, urging traditional leaders to assist in safeguarding national critical information infrastructure. She mentioned that operators were forced to spend significant amounts replacing stolen batteries, solar panels, fencing, and other equipment. 'With your support, we can make it a thing of the past,' she said.

The third priority of the committee, Theofelus mentioned, would be identifying new sites for telecommunications infrastructure in areas that still lack reliable network coverage. She stated that while the placement of network towers is guided by various government policies and technical considerations, collaboration with traditional authorities would help identify the most urgent areas requiring connectivity.

Theofelus expressed confidence that the proposed committee would strengthen cooperation between government, operators, and traditional authorities, enabling them to focus on opportunities for improving digital access while resolving existing challenges.