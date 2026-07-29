Pregnant Woman and Son Killed in Vehicle Rollover Near Kombat

Windhoek: A pregnant woman and her three-year-old son died instantly on Tuesday after the seven-seater vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Kombat. The Namibian Police Force's Community Affairs Officer for the Otjozondjupa Region, Senior Inspector Maureen Mbeha, confirmed the accident on Wednesday but withheld the identities of the 24-year-old woman and her son as their relatives were yet to be informed.According to Namibia Press Agency, the accident occurred around 01h10, approximately five kilometres south-west of Kombat. "The driver allegedly struck a rabbit and lost control over the vehicle, causing it to overturn and roll several times before coming to a halt about 120 metres from the point where the control was lost," Mbeha said.The vehicle, carrying eight occupants, was en route from Windhoek to Rundu. The driver and the other passengers survived the accident and were taken to the Grootfontein State Hospital for medical treatment. Some of the accident victims were later transferred to h ospitals in Windhoek and Tsumeb for further medical care.Mbeha also reported that a five-year-old boy is in a critical condition at the Grootfontein State Hospital after he was allegedly struck by a vehicle belonging to the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) at Grootfontein. A case of reckless and/or negligent driving was opened against the 50-year-old staff sergeant who drove the Toyota double-cab vehicle.The accident occurred around 06h25 on Tuesday near the Kalenga Primary School, allegedly while the boy was crossing the B14 road to enter the school premises. The child sustained serious head injuries and broke his right leg and hip. Police investigations into both matters continue.