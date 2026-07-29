Namibia Ranks Second Globally for Greenfield FDI Performance

Windhoek: Namibia has achieved a significant milestone by ranking second globally and first in Africa in the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Intelligence Greenfield FDI Performance Index 2026, highlighting the country's prowess in attracting foreign investment projects relative to the size of its economy. This achievement underscores the growing confidence of international investors in Namibia's economic landscape, as the country continues to attract a disproportionate share of investment projects compared to its economic size.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) stated in a recent media release that Namibia's commendable performance in the Greenfield FDI Performance Index is a testament to the country's increasing appeal as a prime destination for investment. The index, which evaluated 98 countries, gauges the success of nations in drawing new foreign investment projects in relation to their economies' scale.

Namibia secured an index score of 7.74, placing it just behind the leading global performer, the United Arab Emirates, which scored 19.2, while Rwanda followed in third place with a score of 6.99. The NIPDB highlighted that in 2025, Namibia welcomed 16 greenfield FDI projects, marking its second-highest annual total after recording 19 projects in 2024. Noteworthy investments include the Nopal Carbon Farming project, which attracted approximately N$66 million towards carbon farming and biofuel production on degraded land, and the N$381 million Kokoseb Gold Project, aimed at advancing promising new gold discoveries.

The ISPS Solar Operations Namibia project, with an investment of roughly N$180 million, has developed a 10.75MW solar photovoltaic facility to supply clean energy to mining operations. Additionally, the Kudu Biomass initiative received about N$120 million for establishing a biomass processing facility.

Major offshore oil and gas discoveries in the Orange Basin have further piqued international interest in Namibia. The country's green hydrogen ambitions have positioned it as a potential hub for low-carbon energy development. Recent reforms, such as Namibia's removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in June 2026, the establishment of the Namibia Regulators Forum, and commitments through the Namibia Public-Private Forum to introduce a five-year investor visa and accelerate investment-related reforms, bolster Namibia's drive towards becoming a more competitive and investor-ready economy. These efforts aim to maximize the long-term benefits of global investment flows.