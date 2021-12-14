APP accuses Parliament of negligence, says Shixwameni’s death could have been averted

The death of veteran politician Ignatius Shixwameni on 10 November 2021 could have been averted had the National Assembly put emergency health measures in place for any eventualities, the All People’s Party (APP) says.

Shixwameni, the long-time APP leader, died after collapsing at Parliament while attending a parliamentary committee meeting.

Other members of parliament (MPs) looked on helplessly as they waited for an ambulance to attend to Shixwameni.

This, in APP’s eyes, is pure negligence.

“We have received and taken the news on how the situation unfolded at Parliament leading to the passing-on of our party president with disbelief, shock and disappointment. As an institution mandated with legislative powers, the party is dismayed that there is no provision at Parliament for emergency response and that a call for response would take more than 40 minutes, putting our lawmakers in danger,” APP said in a media statement issued Monday.

Should the status quo remain, other MPs are at risk of dying under similar circumstances, it said.

“The leadership of the party is of the belief that the party president succumbed on the premises of Parliament due to this negligent situation. The matter, if not addressed, puts others at risk and the party leadership is thus requesting the office of the Speaker to inform this nation how an institution of this magnitude can operate without basic first aid services,” the party stated.

The statement emanates from a meeting held at Okahandja on Saturday by the national bureau – APP’s second-highest decision-making organ.

At that meeting, key decisions were taken.

Chief among them is the elevation of Nangolo Shuumbwa to the position of acting president to fill the void left by the late Shixwameni. This is in accordance with Article 5 of the party’s constitution.

“The decision is effective immediately,” it said.

The National Bureau also resolved that Maria Kamutali, who is third on APP’s parliamentary list, will replace the departed leader.

“Preparations regarding this matter will be done in due course through the office of the Speaker.”

On the political front, APP has its eyes on the 2024 general elections.

“The National Bureau calls for collective leadership and teamwork to ensure that the party is steered in the right direction. This will only be achieved through a dedicated team of cadres committed to serving the party selflessly at every structure of the party,” the statement said.

It goes on to say: “Mobilisation of structures in regions at constituency levels and the wings should be prioritized as of next year in preparation for the 2024 National Congress and National Elections.”

