Bodog Launches Casino Operations in Regulated Isle of Man

New Bodog.io casino platform to exclusively accept cryptocurrency payments via Isle of Man license

DOUGLAS, ISLE of MAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Leading online casino Bodog today announces that it has acquired an all-new gambling license in the Isle of Man in the wake of launching its new casino-only platform, Bodog.io. Designed exclusively for cryptocurrency wagers, Bodog.io is an excellent option for players seeking fast and secure transactions.

Having been awarded this license from The Isle of Man Gambling Commission, Bodog is now in a position to expand casino operations in more territories under favorable regulation, with a new site, under the same trusted brand name existing since 1994.

“We are thrilled to have secured our license in the Isle of Man ahead of the Bodog.io launch,” said a spokesperson for Bodog. “Our team has worked hard to create a crypto-native online casino that provides players with a safe, secure, and fun gaming experience. We are confident that our players will enjoy the platform as we aim to uphold our commitment to safe and responsible gambling as we do with all our brands.”

The Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission (GSC) is known globally for ensuring operators are in full compliance with all regulations and is committed to effective regulatory oversight of the online gambling industry.

Founded in 1994, Bodog has become one of the most widely known online casinos in the industry. With around-the-clock customer service available to players, as well as various features such as crypto wagering and play in mBTC, players from all over the world prefer Bodog as their reliable gaming partner. Under the Bodog.io webpage regulated by Isle of Man and operated by Star Jar (IOM) Ltd, the company’s focus on crypto-exclusive casino games on a user-friendly platform will add to its reputation for cutting-edge projects.

About Bodog

Founded in 1994, Bodog is considered an industry leader, providing players with a world-class, full Vegas-style casino. Bodog’s Customer Service team is available 24/7 and dedicated to making sure sessions go off without a hitch. For more information, please visit bodog.io

Kyle Smith

Bodog Communications Director

Email: bodogpress@gmail.com

