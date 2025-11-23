Real Madrid’s Lead Narrowed to One Point After Draw with Elche



Johannesburg: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his apprehension regarding the U.S. military’s recent deployment in the Caribbean Sea. Speaking on Sunday, Lula voiced his intention to engage in dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump to avert potential conflict with Venezuela.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the Brazilian leader emphasized South America’s status as a “zone of peace,” one that is notably free of nuclear weapons. Lula asserted that there is no justification for conflict in the region, highlighting his concerns after attending the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.





“War makes no sense. It’s simple to start a war, you just have to give them an opportunity … It is important that we try to find a solution before we start,” Lula stated. He underscored Brazil’s significant role in South America, given its shared border with Venezuela.





The U.S. military has recently increased its presence in the Caribbean Sea, following Washington’s announcement to intensify measures against drug trafficking, which is alleged to contribute to the deaths of millions of Americans.

