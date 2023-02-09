Burundi to send experts to Namibia to discuss common challenges

Burundi’s Ambassador to Namibia, Alexis Bukuru, has said his government plans to send experts to Namibia to meet with their counterparts and discuss issues of common interest such as unemployment and climate change.

The two countries need to find common solutions as they face similar problems, Bukuru told the media after presenting his letter of credence to President Hage Geingob at State House on Thursday.

“We are planning to send experts here to meet with the Namibian experts to identify areas of cooperation in order to not only strengthen our bilateral relations, but to also find a common solution to overcome the challenges facing both countries,” he said.

Bukuru, who was among the four Heads of Mission Designates to hand over their letters of credence to Geingob, singled out the unemployment challenges in Burundi, especially among the youth. He said the government of Burundi is trying its best to encourage young people to form cooperatives and gives them loans to start farming and agriculture projects.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Namibia, Muktar Abdu said during his tenure he aims to focus on development to development, people to people and business to business relationships.

“I want to work to enhance the cooperation between the two countries in the economic sector, especially in livestock development, tourism, trade and mining development, among others. Ethiopia has big mining potential but is still untapped,” he said.

China’s Ambassador to Namibia, Zhao Weiping said he has a lot of areas to focus on, including closely integrating his work with Namibia’s economic development goals and the country’s actual needs.

“I think we should spend more efforts on agriculture, education and tourism and of course, another area is the mineral sector which we can also explore more opportunities in,” he said.

The United States of America Ambassador designated to Namibia, Randy Berry said he aims to mainly expand the people to people ties in the two countries because he believes those are the enduring relationships that really matter.

He plans to do so through exchange programmes, visits and his own opportunity to travel and see the country.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency