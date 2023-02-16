Bus and taxi drivers receive defensive driving, first aid training

Bus and taxi drivers registered with the Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) are attending a three-day course on defensive driving and first aid at Rundu.

Nabta president Jeffrey Platt in a statement on Thursday said the training, which started Wednesday, is being offered in conjunction with Vivo Energy Namibia, Drive Well Academy and Osh-Med International.

“Many people have lost their lives on our public roads because drivers as well as members of the public lack basic first aid skills,” Platt said.

He said once equipped with the necessary skills, the drivers can render assistance to accident victims and save lives.

“In doing so we are transforming bus and taxi drivers to become road safety ambassadors,” he added.

Last year Nabta trained 199 bus and taxi drivers in four months.

This year the association plans to train 1 000 bus and taxi drivers countrywide.

Platt further noted that Nabta has many outstanding projects and programmes that require support and funding. He called on stakeholders such as the Road Fund Administration and Motor Vehicle Accident Fund to join Vivo Energy Namibia in supporting their initiatives.

He said this will also create employment opportunities to support the government in fighting unemployment and strengthen economic growth.

Meanwhile, Platt also indicated that many private cars have penetrated the taxi industry, offering illegal transportation as a quick way to make money.

He called on law enforcement officials to continue working with Nabta in rooting out these illegal activities.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency