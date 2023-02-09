Car carrier trailers required for in-transit second-hand vehicles: NamRA

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) has announced that as of 01 March 2023, all second-hand vehicles transiting through Namibia will have to be transported on a car carrier trailer.

NamRA in a statement on Wednesday said no second-hand vehicle will be allowed to transit on its own wheels.

The amendment to the procedures is being instituted because it was observed that imported vehicles would be declared as being in transit, but would end up in the local market. Such vehicles would subsequently be registered on the Namibia Traffic Information System (NaTIS) database without the required import tax being paid.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency