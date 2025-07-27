Rainstorm Triggers Evacuation of Over 3,000 Residents in Suburban Beijing



Beijing: China has announced a comprehensive plan to enhance the consumption of agricultural products by releasing a set of guidelines aimed at optimizing supply and stimulating demand.





According to Namibia Press Agency, these guidelines were developed collaboratively by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs alongside nine other governmental departments. The initiative is focused on maximizing the effective supply of green and high-quality agricultural products to cater to diverse consumer needs.





The guidelines propose specific strategies to improve standards for green, organic, geographically indicated, and certified products. They also emphasize the promotion of quality evaluation and grading, the development of new processed goods, and the innovation of local specialty foods.





In terms of circulation innovation, the guidelines emphasize the importance of aligning production, supply, and marketing more effectively. They advocate for broadening offline sales channels and include detailed plans for establishing festival and exhibition platforms, enriching consumption scenarios, leveraging the advantages of e-commerce, and promoting inter-regional cooperation.





Furthermore, the guidelines aim to foster the integration of agriculture, culture, and tourism to create new consumption spaces and encourage synergy between domestic and international consumer markets. These efforts are anticipated to strengthen China’s agricultural sector by expanding market reach and enhancing product appeal.

