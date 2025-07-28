Economic Watch: China’s R and D to Market Pipeline Emerges as Global Innovation Magnet



Beijing: On the quiet, suburban edges of Beijing, firefighters-more accustomed to battling flames and responding to accidents-arrive with snake hooks and capture bags as an unlikely drama unfolds.





According to Namibia Press Agency, on July 21, firefighters from Qiaozi Fire Station in Huairou District were called to a farmer’s home, where a large rat snake had entered a chicken coop. Agitated from feeding, the snake was aggressive and attempted to strike. After a tense few moments, the firefighters successfully captured the snake using a specialized clamp, secured it in a bag, and relocated it safely away from human settlements.





As urban environments become more hospitable to wildlife, these slithering intrusions are becoming anything but rare, especially in the suburbs. By July 21, Huairou firefighters had responded to a record 64 snake-related calls in 2025, surpassing the 55 calls recorded over the entirety of 2024. And Beijing is hardly alone. Across China, snake encounters are becoming more frequent, with fire departments in other regions reporting a similar uptick in calls-a shift that speaks to the country’s changing relationship with nature.





As firefighters respond to snake-related emergencies, their role as modern-day snake catchers draws an ancient parallel. In the ninth-century tale “The Tale of the Snake Catcher” by Liu Zongyuan, villagers also captured snakes, risking their lives to obtain venomous creatures for medical use by the imperial court, in exchange for tax exemptions.





This shift echoes broader cultural and legal changes. On May 1, 2023, China put into effect a revised, stricter Wildlife Protection Law, reinforcing the country’s commitment to conservation. The law prohibits the consumption-driven hunting, trade or transport of terrestrial wild animals that grow and reproduce naturally in the wild.





As urban development becomes more eco-conscious, firefighters are now playing a pivotal role in managing human-wildlife interactions, ensuring both public safety and the protection of local wildlife.





The rising frequency of snake encounters is tied to broader shifts in the ecosystem. As Beijing’s ecological landscape improves, there is more food for snakes, such as small mammals and insects, which could lead to an increase in their population. The city’s green spaces, like parks and ecological corridors, also provide snakes with more habitats.





The trend isn’t confined to Beijing. In late June, a video posted online by the local fire department in Quanzhou, east China’s Fujian Province, went viral after a large python was spotted coiled by the roadside in Dehua County. Firefighters responded swiftly, safely capturing the 3-meter, 19-kilogram snake and relocating it to a secure area before handing it over to wildlife authorities.





Similar incidents have been reported in other regions. In one case, a rat snake was found coiled under an electric bicycle in Fuyang City, east China’s Anhui Province, on May 20. In another, a venomous cobra was spotted in a furniture factory in the southwestern province of Guizhou on May 18.





In their new snake catcher roles, firefighters handle the creatures with care and release them back into the wild, becoming symbols of Chinese society’s changing attitude toward wildlife. As of January 2023, China had recorded 312 species of snakes, researchers say, making it one of the most snake-diverse countries in the world.





One can’t help but wonder what Liu Zongyuan might think if he were alive today. A thousand years on, snakes remain, but the narrative surrounding them has shifted-from fear and survival to coexistence and protection.

