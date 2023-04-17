Cleric tasks incoming administration on justice, fairness

Dr Huseyn Zakaria, the Chief Missioner, Uthman Bin Affan Mosque, Wuse II, Abuja, has called on the incoming administration of the President-elect, Sen Bola Tinubu, to ensure justice and fairness to all Nigerians.

The cleric made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the closing ceremony of the 2023 Annual Ramadan Tafsir of the mosque, on Sunday, in Abuja.

Zakaria also stressed the need for all elected officials to respect their conveanant with the almighty Allah by fulfilling all their campaign promises.

“For our new incoming leaders at various levels of administration and governance in this country, they should remember that the position they have asked for and they were voted for are all trust given to them by the Almighty Allah.

“And when you enter into a conveanant with Allah to help the advancement of this country at all levels, then it is a strong issue. Anything that is against justice, fairness and fair play should not be assisted by you and should not be part of your programmes.

“Politics has ended now, and what is important is that all elected officials are leaders of all Nigerians and all Nigerians are their subjects. So, no more party politics after election. Therefore, they should carry along with them everybody despite the differences in political affiliations.

“They should give everybody their rights and give people whatever they have promised them during the electioneering campaigns. When they do that, Allah will help them come back again, otherwise Allah will change them with a better people in the next elections.”

Zakaria explained that the theme of this year’s Ramadan Tafsir centred on the protection of the rights of the weak, the orphans, girl-child, and the women folk with respect to distribution of their inheritance.

He emphasised the need for all stakeholders to stand with them in making sure that their rights were accorded to them as contained in the holy Quran and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him).

“Unfortunately, we are facing so many challenges with regards to the restoration of the rights of the weak at all levels. Our courts and judges are actually not doing enough and our security operatives are actually not doing enough.

“So we need to actually stand against any persecution and any wrong from wherever actually it emanates so that we will have a society that actually stands on justice and fairness.

“If that happens, we will have a society that is helped and assisted by the Almighty Allah,” Zakaria said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria