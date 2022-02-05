COVID-19: Namibia records 87 new cases and one death

Health and Social Services Minister, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, announced that Namibia on Thursday recorded 87 new COVID-19 cases and one death, bringing the total deaths in the country to 3 974.

In the daily update issued on Friday, Shangula said the new cases formed part of 1 598 results and represented a 5.4 per cent positivity ratio, with a sex distribution of 41 females and 46 males aged between one and 80 years.

The Omaheke Region recorded the highest number of cases at 40, followed by the Khomas Region with 10 cases, Erongo eight, Omusati seven, Otjozondjupa five, Ohangwena five, Oshikoto three, Oshana two, ||Kharas two, Kunene two and Zambezi one.

Among the confirmed cases are 43 learners from Epako High School in the Gobabis district, and one student. Six cases are fully vaccinated, while 81 cases are not vaccinated, accounting for 93.1 per cent of the total confirmed cases.

Shangula further reported that 60 new recoveries were also recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 146 174.

The number of active cases on Thursday stood at 8 047, of which 91 were hospitalised and nine were admitted to intensive care units (ICU). Two of the hospitalised cases had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while five are fully vaccinated. None of the cases in ICU is vaccinated.

The minister also reported that by 02 February 2022, a total 420 228 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 115 449 had received the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

A total of 4 684 are children aged between 12 and 17 years. A total of 245 196 people have received two doses, 360 645 people had completed their vaccination, which translates to 24.5 per cent of the target population. Meanwhile, 17 617 people have received booster doses.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency