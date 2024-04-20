D-G tasks anti-graft agencies on more awareness to stem corrupt practices



The Director-General (DG), Nigeria Technical Aid Corps (NTAC), Dr Yusuf Yakub, on Friday urged anti-graft agencies to enhance awareness on the dangers of corruption on national development.

The DG made the call in Abuja at the end of a two-day sensitisation workshop on corruption, organised by the NTAC Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit.

The workshop was held in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He said that if more awareness was created among public servants, the menace of corruption would be greatly reduced.

‘The best way to fight corruption is with what we are doing here.

‘Most of the corruption cases being investigated would not have taken place if citizens, most especially public servants, are properly enlightened and taught the dos and don’ts frequently.

‘So, I want to commend ICPC for introducing ACTU in all government agencies, and I must say the ACTU unit in NTAC is doing well.

‘Every year they come up with a complete schedule

for the year, they have programmes every month,’ he added.

Yakub pledged to continue supporting the anti-corruption unit ‘so that our staff members can get all the necessary information to see that we do not go against both the public and financial rules’.

He expressed confidence that if such interaction continue on regular basis, ‘ICPC will have no job to do, because corruption will be killed from the roots.”

Also, Mr Olusegun Adigun, Acting Director, System Study and Review, ICPC, said that the workshop was part of efforts to raise awareness among civil servants to the ills of corruption and how to avoid it.

‘We all know the issue of corruption in the country, so in the last two days, lectures have been delivered on various aspect of anti-corruption in order to bring to fore the effects of corruption on the system and the nation.

‘Even before now, we have been engaging them on sensitisation and enlightenment activities; we have a desk officer that relates with them on quarterly basis.

‘A day or two f

or the workshop is not the days that are important, it is the attitude that is important, and that’s what we are preaching to Nigerians, that we need to change our attitude.

‘Nigeria is a blessed country, if we can change our attitude and support government in the fight against corruption, Nigeria will be a better place for all,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria