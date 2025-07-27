Rainstorm Triggers Evacuation of Over 3,000 Residents in Suburban Beijing



Rio de janeiro: Memphis Depay struck late to earn Corinthians a 1-1 away draw with defending champion Botafogo in Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday. Arthur Cabral gave the host the lead in the 24th minute by nodding home from close range after Nathan Fernandes’ headed pass. Depay, a second-half substitute for Luiz Gustavo, equalized seven minutes from time with a low first-time shot that left goalkeeper John with no chance.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Botafogo manager Davide Ancelotti expressed that the team’s first half was strong, but they failed to convert their dominance into multiple goals. Ancelotti noted that the second half was challenging due to Corinthians’ substitutions which injected energy into their play. Despite their defensive efforts, Ancelotti conceded that a draw was a fair outcome.





Corinthians manager Dorival Junior highlighted his team’s improved performance after halftime. He remarked on the initial struggles, noting that the team gave too much space to their opponents. However, positional adjustments at halftime enabled Corinthians to achieve a better balance in the second half.





The result positions Botafogo fifth in the 20-team Serie A standings with 26 points from 15 games, maintaining a five-point lead over eighth-placed Corinthians. In other matches, Fortaleza secured a 3-1 victory at home against Bragantino, Vitoria drew 1-1 at Mirassol, Santos played to a 2-2 draw with Sport Recife, and Palmeiras clinched a narrow 1-0 home win over Gremio.

